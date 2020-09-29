Pacman Da Gunman Continues Nipsey’s All Money In Vision With “Ambient Lights”

(AllHipHop Music)
If there’s one thing that’s for sure, it’s that the world started spinning out of control when Nipsey Hussle’s life was taken from us too soon. But while the legacy and memory of Nipsey continues on in the streets with his music, All Money In’s Pacman Da Gunman is also continuing to carry out the legacy of Nipsey Hussle’s All Money In record label along with J Stone and Cobby Supreme, Blacc Sam Fatts, Adam and DJ VIP among others.
“Ambient Lights” along with its accompanying video is produced by frequent collaborator SpaceNTime, who has produced for this All Money In rapper since they first met in 2015. The video, directed by Norberto Garcia of Ample Creative, sees Pac boasting and enjoying the fruits of his labor.
With his wrists, neck, and fingers draped in gleaming gold jewelry, Pacman details for us a small view into the lavish luxuries he maintains. The video has a dark but fitting setting, as we are blared with moving lights illuminating over his super models, and his Mercedes vehicle.
“Ambient Lights” serves as his most recent release since his collaborative album “Ground Zero” with All Money In labelmate J. Stone. Pacman Da Gunman has been quietly cooking up throughout this year as he continues the Marathon the late Nipsey Hussle set out to complete. With over 273K followers on IG and over 15,000,000 views on Youtube, Pacman Da Gunman is rapidly increasing in popularity.
Most recently, he was featured on Puma’s newest ad campaign for their collaboration with Nipsey Hussle’s The Marathon Clothing company. Pacman Da Gunman modeled the collection along with Nipsey Hussle’s wife, Lauren London, YG, and his fellow All Money In labelmates. Pacman Da Gunman was on display in billboards across major cities such as Los Angeles and New York.