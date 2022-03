“Told Us Not To Do It” featuring Peezy is the second single off of the new collaborative project from Pacman Da Gunman & Hit-Boy coming soon!

Pacman da Gunman and Hit-Boy are on and rolling. The West Coast’s best new rapper-producer duo look to capitalize off the success of their first single “Find a Balance” featuring Dom Kennedy with a brand new single from their forthcoming project “Bulletproof Soul”. The second single “Told Us Not To Do It” features Detroit’s underground rap pillar Peezy and has both him and Pacman da Gunman propagating disobedience in order to obtain a plethora of paper.