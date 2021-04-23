Pacman da Gunman & Icewear Vezzo – “Did That”

Pacman da Gunman of Nipsey Hussle’s All Money In No Money Out Records is an artist that has been a cornerstone of LA’s recent wave of rising talent. Building on his release of “Zero Tolerance” with Nipsey Hussle and Mozzy, Pacman is only starting to get the notoriety he deserves. Pacman has gained a lot […]

Pacman da Gunman of Nipsey Hussle’s All Money In No Money Out Records is an artist that has been a cornerstone of LA’s recent wave of rising talent. Building on his release of “Zero Tolerance” with Nipsey Hussle and Mozzy, Pacman is only starting to get the notoriety he deserves. Pacman has gained a lot of artist’s respect by being one of the realest, somebody who has always stuck to his code and being your favorite rapper’s favorite rapper, so Pacman has been able to secure collaborations with buzzing artists from coast to coast.

On his latest single “Did That”, Pacman enlists Icewear Vezzo on an energetic track bound for clubs just in time for their re-openings; another example of great things happening when artists from Detroit and Los Angeles join forces. “Did That” is the last single from Pacman’s upcoming EP ‘Less Is More’, with additional features coming from Wale and Blac Youngsta.

Coming up with Nipsey Hussle, Pacman learned the complicated ins and outs of the industry early on. Having an independent hustle, Pacman seeks his own collaborations so trying to connect with artists out of Detroit should be a no brainer for any West Coast artist. Some of the country’s most buzzing artists are coming out of The Motor City, with Icewear Vezzo leading the pack with a recent collaboration with Lil Durk making noise ahead of his highly anticipated single with Lil Baby.

Pacman grew up in the Crenshaw district of Los Angeles, the same neighborhood as Nipsey. Their upbringing is what brought them together and Pac looks to continue instilling his values through his music. “Did That” is available on all platforms here.