Paper Cleveland Releases Latest Album Titled “Star Paxxx”

The ‘Star Paxxx‘ album is the 5th album that Paper Cleveland has released this year. Numerous people claim that Paper Cleveland is the hook king and is absolutely record label ready…a real diamond in the rough.

His past singles, “Marz”, “Call On, and “Total” showcases his melodic capabilities as well showing a real chance of going viral.

Being from Indianapolis, Indiana the artist believes he has to put the city on his back to get noticed and wants the world to know that his workability is unmatched. He has both the quality and quantity that will make you instantly fall in love with him as the beat drops on every record.

Paper Cleveland is very bipolar and witty when it comes to rapping about things he’s going through or seen. His rap style is in a category of his own, being compared to Lil Durk numerous times often annoys him, but the artist believes it’s the Midwest sound in him.

