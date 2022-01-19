PapiVersace is a Global Sensation

Brian Moragne Jr, most known by his stage name PapiVersace, has been making major headway in the music industry as of late. Growing up in a musical household in Atlantic City, New Jersey, PapiVersace has always felt called towards music. Coming from a long line of successful musicians, PapiVersace intuitively knew he was next up. From the time PapiVersace could walk, he would play multiple African instruments all around the house. He created his first song at the age of 12 using the instrumental to Biggie’s notorious song “Juicy”. PapiVersace has been working on his craft ever since and is en route to becoming a global sensation.

Coming from a diverse background, PapiVersace mixes multiple genres of music together to create his own unique sound. Blending western modern rap to eastern & Latin pop summons together with a unique style of music not commonly heard in today’s age of music. PapiVersace’s main intent in creating music is to express his creative ability and inspire all that listen. Being a father of 2, PapiVersace wants to show his kids that if you have a dream, apply for hard work, and have unbreakable belief in yourself, then you can be all you set out to be.

As far as PapiVersaces future he just released a hit R&B single “Commitment” that is currently topping the charts. 2022 will be a massive year for PapiVersace as he looks to release multiple projects. He is currently working hard in the studio to release his sophomore album “Visions II” which is TBA, but he is shooting to release it on valentine’s day. In addition to his new album, his fans should expect multiple new singles released throughout the new year. This is an extremely exciting time for PapiVersace as he looks to crush the next endeavor of his already illustrious career. Be sure to follow PapiVersace on all platforms and be on the lookout for any new announcements.

