Paris Returns Fire With “Walk Like A Panther”

(AllHipHop Music)
As the latest video installment off of Paris‘ brand-new full-length effort Safe Space Invader, “Walk Like a Panther” continues Paris’ legacy of brutally aggressive, message-infused hip-hop. Born and raised in San Francisco, Paris, who still lives in Northern California, has experienced firsthand the region’s passion for the activism that gave birth to the Black Panther Party and created organizations and awareness that have instilled pride in countless people around the world.
Focusing on a blend of examples of community activism across generations, this beautifully crafted video follows his previous singles, “Nobody Move,” “Turned the Key,” and “Baby Man Hands.” To date, they have collectively garnered over 2 million views and thousands of fans’ praises on Paris’ Guerrilla Funk YouTube channel.
Self Space Invader is entirely self-produced and is available globally via Paris’ own Guerrilla Funk Recordings imprint. The ten-track project is a brutal commentary on Black life in 2020 America, touching on police brutality, racism, gentrification, economic inequality, and cancel culture, among other things.
Paris hails from the San Francisco Bay Area and was catapulted onto the national hip-hop scene with his hit single and album The Devil Made Me Do It, after earning a degree in economics from the University of California at Davis. He’s garnered sales above 4 million units throughout his career, amassing a considerable catalog of anti-establishment anthems in the process. He has cemented his place in hip-hop history as one of the few artists consistently unapologetic in his delivery and assessment of issues pertaining to social justice.
Safe Space Invader is available on all streaming platforms and at major digital and physical retailers.