Parkway Man Drops Off New Tunes For The Trap

By: Brxton LeeCategory: Music

Parkway Man gives you “Chosen One” Featuring CMG’s own Lil Migo, Ant200, Wess Macc, & Kvng Zeakyy.

After recently being shot in early 2021 in his hometown Jackson  Mr, Parkway somehow manage to bring us a small body of work giving us an audiovisual of a day in the life of Parkway Man. Here he gives you “Chosen One” Featuring CMG’s own Lil Migo, Ant200, Wess Macc, & Kvng Zeakyy.  Parkway’s new sound plus a touch of marquel806 production together creates a short breath ep that brings a new taste to the trap. Be on the lookout for more in 2022. 

“Chosen One” EP https://music.apple.com/us/album/chosen-one-ep/1601389303