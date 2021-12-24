Parkway Man Drops Off New Tunes For The Trap

After recently being shot in early 2021 in his hometown Jackson Mr, Parkway somehow manage to bring us a small body of work giving us an audiovisual of a day in the life of Parkway Man. Here he gives you “Chosen One” Featuring CMG’s own Lil Migo, Ant200, Wess Macc, & Kvng Zeakyy. Parkway’s new sound plus a touch of marquel806 production together creates a short breath ep that brings a new taste to the trap. Be on the lookout for more in 2022.

“Chosen One” EP https://music.apple.com/us/album/chosen-one-ep/1601389303