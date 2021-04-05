PATH P claims the highest point of rap’s hierarchy with “Leviathan”

(AllHipHop Music)
PATH P, who shows his humanity by using his music as an advocate for those suffering life’s hardships, set to release new single “Leviathan.”
Brooklyn Born, Colin Lawton has grown up in the reality of the stigma that surrounds his neighborhood of Brownsville. Being labeled one of the most dangerous neighborhoods, Colin witnessed the daily struggles that came along with this negative connotation. Luckily, he found solace in the blueprint laid out by his mother and father.
While still seeing the prejudice of colored people across America, he chose to follow in his parent’s footsteps of using art as an outlet. This led to the birth of his rap persona after linking with fellow music artist and producer, Thre3 in 2008. It was then the artist, PATH P (Positioned At The Highest Point) came to being as a means to not only create hope on a personal scale, but locally and globally.
PATH P would go on to become an Emcee, vocalist, songwriter, and producer with the development of his amazing story-telling skills and compelling vocal delivery. His music has since been a source of healing and empowerment to the souls of the masses. With his status rising as an artist, he has dedicated himself to become an activist for the people. PATH P is the ambassador for the global food justice nonprofit, WhyHunger, rallying behind their Artists Against Hunger & Poverty Program. He is also an avid urban farmer and face of the fight against racial and social injustice and equality for the people of color in low-income communities.
Even with all this, PATH P continues to speak to souls through his music. His latest self-produced single, “Leviathan” shifts gears and displays a different side of PATH P. He brings the energy and tenacity over the beat with bravado-laden lyricism. “Leviathan” is a representation of all he’s endured and overcame along his journey to reach the height of success he stands upon. PATH P takes a stance against the lackluster negative content that gets pushed by artists in the industry, using potent lyricism and aggressive delivery to crumble that image of hip hop and shine through with his storytelling prowess to show the true diverse beauty and versatility of hip hop.
“Leviathan” isn’t just another track to his catalog but symbolizes the creative that is PATH P and what he stands on as an artist. Follow his humanitarian efforts and stream his latest release “Leviathan” on April 5th.
Artist photos shot by @nateinfocus.
