Phife Dawg’s Estate Drops “French Kiss Deux (feat. Illa J)”; Talks Upcoming Posthumous Album

Check out this new banger from Phife and J Dilla’s younger brother Illa J, from Phife’s upcoming album, “Forever.”

The Estate of legendary MC Phife Dawg has debuted latest posthumous single “French Kiss Deux” featuring iconic rapper Illa J.

The release marks the second single from his upcoming second solo album, following “Nutshell Part 2” ft. Busta Rhymes & Redman.

For “French Kiss Deux” Phife teams up with J Dilla’s younger brother Illa J, to pay homage to all the beautiful sights in Montreal.

The production by Canada’s Potatohead People, features live instrumentation reminiscent of classic Tribe, 90s music, guaranteed to appease the fans that love that era of music.

The four-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated multiplatinum New York-born MC and member of A Tribe Called Quest’s highly anticipated album, Forever, is slated to be released in 2021.

Prior to Phife’s tragic 2016 passing, he spent time working on this album, partnering with trusted collaborators and assembling a catalog of songs representative of his art.

Of the upcoming album’s release, Phife’s family stated that “He worked really hard to complete his album before he transitioned, and he was ready to share an album that was near and dear to his heart with his fans. His fans meant the world to him.”