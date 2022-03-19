Phil Shaw Is A “Smart Bet” For The Industry

He studied the industry well before he ever made a track. Inspired by the isolation of the Covid-19 pandemic, Phil Shaw began producing and creating songs from within his home.

Knowledge will take you far in the industry. Musical talent aside, learning the game is half the battle. Chicago’s very own Phil Shaw is a DJ and producer that knows all too well the importance of working smarter and not harder.

Phil Shaw has been connected to the music business for quite some time. He began playing instruments as a young child under the guidance of his parents.

He studied the industry well before he ever made a track. Inspired by the isolation of the Covid-19 pandemic, Phil Shaw began producing and creating songs from within his home. He used his immediate network to gain a fan base through collaboration and social media marketing. In his own words, “I feel like the internet is our biggest resource and often most of it is free”. While his music is incredible on its own, it’s Phil Shaw’s brainpower that will lead him to the top.

