Philadelphia’s 3azy Kane Drops New Project Negus

3azy Kane is a new and talented artist from West Philadelphia who has a passion for music. Ever since he was a child, 3azy Kane has been surrounded by rap music and has learned to absorb and understand the sound. Coming from this area, he had to stay focused on his dreams and passions to make it out and not fall victim to his environment.

He started rapping in college with a friend of his and quickly learned he had a talent for the industry. He is currently partnered with an indie label called “Kammb Mile High Gang” also known as KMG. At KMG he works to make fresh new music every day to give to his fans. He is inspired by Tupac, 50 Cent, and Kendrick Lamar when making music to help him craft a unique sound. When people listen to his music, he wants them to hear how versatile he is as an artist and show all that he brings to the table. His greatest achievement as an artist so far has been freestyling on stage with Wyclef which was a very proud moment in his life.

He has only gained momentum since then and has big plans for the upcoming year starting off with the release of his new song “Aside from The Demon Time” with Hollywood Kane featuring Kur. He then will follow up this release with the release of his EP “NEGUS” which exemplifies everything African Americans face in the community. 3azy Kane is a fresh new artist that is not stopping anytime soon.

Stream 3azy Kane’s Spotify here.

Follow 3azy Kane’s Instagram here.