Philly Artist Bang Bang Taps EST Gee For New Single “Catch A Body”

Philly, you might just have another one on your hands with new artist Bang Bang. Known for being a street lyricist Bang Bang delivers some street inspired bars for this new single “Catch A Body” with one of the hottest in the streets right now EST Gee.

As EST Gee follows up his placement on the Billboard Charts with a sly verse on QC’s Lil Baby’s “Real As It Gets,” it’s pure musical magic when the Yo Gotti/CMG signee EST Gee connects with Philly street artist Bang Bang for “Catch A Body,”

Gifting this decorated Philadelphia street rapper Bang Bang with another fire 16, EST Gee has once again proven why his name is ringing bells across the industry. In the visual the two are seen together flexing right in BangBang’s hood as Bang flexes his credibility while bringing Gee to kick it with everyone in Uptown Philly.

Bang Bang describes his sound as trap rap and the street lyricist feels as if, “his style of music is a universal language to anyone with a similar background.” The resilient rapper is also, “always looking to ensure that all of his fans know that they can make it through whatever they put their mind to.”

The fiery new single will be a part of Bang Bang’s upcoming EP No Regrets 5. Fans of this single will be pleasantly surprised to know that the project is just as hard from start to finish.