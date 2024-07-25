Philly Rapper Trizzy215 Emerges With Debut Track “Nevermind”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Hailing from Philadelphia, emerging recording artist Trizzy215 formally introduces himself to a mass audience with the flashy new track “Nevermind.”

Written and produced by Trizzy, his record describes how his hard work and dedication allowed him to live a lavish lifestyle. In the song, he explains that his confidence was his only weapon to overcome adversity since he had no one to turn to.

Being an eligible bachelor, he relishes having beautiful women at his beckoning call, rapping, “You think you’re a bad b*tch / Girl, your type ain’t that hard to find / Curry with the 30, shoot my shot and then a dime/ You be in the DM, playing games and wasting time / I be in the stu, I got per diem on my mind.”

The emerging artist exhibits a nonchalant attitude blended with playboy rhymes that are heavily trendy in today’s hip-hop. A casanova, Trizzy concludes the track with carefree bars about his plethora of women, perfect for the summertime fling.

He raps: “I’m feeling her energy / I think she feeling mine / She said: ‘She not new to this, she do this all the time’ / And she only wants one night, I think this girl is my type / I’m hit little shorty then rewind / Reminsciening about little shorty I hit last night / I call her up / ‘Girl I got that pu**y on my mind / And she, ‘Trizzy, I love you’ / So I told her, nevermind.”

As a musician, Trizzy215 has faced many challenges along the way. The hardest lesson he’s learned is patience—understanding that not every song will be a hit and that creative ideas don’t always come easily. He has never wavered in his dedication to his craft.

Live performances in front of an audience are among his most impressive achievements. Knowing that strangers appreciate his work fuels his drive to keep performing and reaching new heights in his career.

“Nevermind” is a great starting point for new fans of the Philly artist as he gears up a forthcoming album in early 2025. More fresh music is expected in 2024.

“Nevermind,” available everywhere, is released on an independent imprint.




