Philly’s, Forrest Reigns Unleashes New Single “Stuck”

Omilio Sparks of State Property has a son named Forrest Reigns that is catching a buzz!!!

Check out this new video from Philly’s Forrest Reigns as he unleashes the new single, “Stuck.” There aren’t many artists in Hip Hop these days that are willing to take risks and set a new tone. That isn’t a problem for the Chester, PA prodigy Forrest Reigns who’s latest single is a mix of commercial melodies with heartfelt lyrics.

Ironically the Philadelphia rapper is the son of Omillio Sparks. Although he has been creating a buzz of his own, Hip-Hop fans might remember Omilio Sparks had a run with rap collective State Property which was led by Beanie Sigel and signed to Jay-Z’s Roc-A-Fella Records.

Despite his father’s place in Hip-Hop history, his unique style sets him apart from his PA contemporaries and the new EP “Embrace” that will be dropping this Fall has already piqued many musical enthusiasts’ interest with powerful releases like “Knock” which features Reese Youngn. Others see signs of Hip Hop royalty and the pedigree to be a storyteller with his creativity on songs like “Superior.”

“I wrote the song Stuck because of my ‘on again, off again’ relationship with an ex-jawn,” Forrest said. “My upcoming EP will be a very musically diverse project”.