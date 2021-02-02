Philly’s Unlvcky Nas Does Some Acting For “Cold Front” Music Video

(AllHipHop Music)
Today Philly-bred and DMV resident Unlvcky Nas (@unlvckynas) steps his game up another notch with his new video that features and all out plot with a fake FBI investigation following him from Philly to Los Angeles.
On this track Unlvcky Nas conveys that when you have the money and the fame, new problems will arise and as such he says he “makes music for the people who know what the high life feels like.” His lyrics also warn of all the lows that can come from living life on the edge, but the self-proclaimed “Star Bul” clarifies that no obstacle can stop him from his goals.
The cinematic visual for “Cold Front” shows exactly what can happen when you are at the top trappin coast to coast and we get Unlvcky Nas flexing his acting skills to the max with multiple combat scenes and police raids.
Nonetheless, the DMV crooner always finds his way a step ahead of the opps, make sure to check out the end of the visual.