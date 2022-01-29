AllHipHop

Pink Sweat$ – “For Me” feat. Blxst (Live Performance)

Pink Sweat$ and Blxst give us a live performance of their song "For Me" featured on Pink Sweat$' album Pink Moon
By: Jake CratesCategory: Music

Pink Sweat$ and Blxst give fans a live performance of their song “For Me” featured on Pink Sweat$’ album Pink Moon. It’s a pastel laden visual and it definitely has some gospel vibes, so this might be one to run back on Sundays. Tune in below: