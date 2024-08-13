Piscapo Releases New Music “Out Of This World” While On Tour With Missy Elliot

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Piscapo’s EP “ENuff” blends genres with innovative tracks, supported by stars like Missy Elliot and Trina, showcasing his lyrical prowess and musical evolution.

Piscapo’s new EP, “ENuff,” is a masterful body of music offering listeners a unique, innovative, and immersive experience.

This versatile five-track project is enthusiastic and witty, a testament to Piscapo’s versatility, music education, and background, as well as his ability to seamlessly blend different genres and styles.

Piscapo has the support of various platinum-selling artists, including Missy Elliot and Trina, to name a few.

You may notice Piscapo from his previous musical works with Miami counterparts, Trick Daddy, Rick Ross, and Trina.

Formerly known as C.O., Piscapo is noted for his legendary lyrics and participation in hits such as “Take It To The House,” “Shut Up,” and more.

Piscapo is a 4-time ASCAP Award winner, producer, and creative, to name a few of his respected titles.

Track Breakdown:

Florida King

The EP kicks off with “Florida King,” a clever double entendre that highlights Piscapo’s Floridian roots while also referencing the luxurious Florida King bed. The track sets the tone with it’s smooth, confident vibe, underscoring Piscapo’s claim that his love is unmatched.

Interlude: The Transition

This interlude features a live performance from Piscapo’s 2023 showcase, marking his transition from traditional rap to a more melodic Hip-Hop sound. It provides an intimate glimpse into his artistic evolution and sets the stage for the subsequent tracks.

Stuck On You

A soulful, melodic joint, “Stuck On You” incorporates elements of Miami and Jersey House music, creating a rich, rhythmic tapestry. This track exemplifies Piscapo’s ability to blend different musical influences into a cohesive and compelling sound.

Interlude: Trina’s Take

The next interlude features an expressive moment with the artist Trina, who shares her admiration for the title track “ENuff.” She speaks candidly about her own experiences with heartache and how this song resonates with her, declaring it the “song of the summer.”

ENuff

The title track “ENuff,” is a soft, melodic piece with aggressive lyrics that convey the frustration and resolve of ending a toxic relationship. Piscapo’s emotive delivery and poignant lyrics make this a standout track on the EP.

Richer Than Kanye

The EP closes with “Richer Than Kanye,” a powerful track that was released last year. This song boasts a live version orchestrated by the renowned super producer Big D, adding a dynamic and grandiose finish to the project.

What sets “ENuff” apart is the innovative structure of each track. Each song on the EP is a two-in-one experience, transitioning seamlessly into a different perspective or melody. This creative approach not only showcases Piscapo’s versatility but also keeps listeners engaged from start to finish.