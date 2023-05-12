PMG King Has the Streets Eager in Anticipation for His Mixtape, “From the Cell to the Booth”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The only thing that can stop success is mindset, and PMG King has the mindset that is overcoming being in a cell to make his music career a reality.

Born and raised in Chesapeake VA, Robert King aka PMG King is carrying PintsMoneyGas on his back. Currently serving a 5-year prison sentence for malicious wounding and shooting into an occupied dwelling during a night-time burglary, his release date is scheduled for 01/02/24. Still, that hasn’t stopped PMG King from independently manifesting his career.

Influenced by mainstream acts like Gucci Mane, Waka Flocka, T.I, Chief Keef, FBG Duck, NBA YoungBoy and MO3 among others, his craft has developed a diverse style. His sound continues to amaze audiences with music that originates from a place of emotion and authenticity. PMG King lets his feelings out through beats once the vibe hits and the thoughts just come alive.

PMG King is creating his own wave, not following rappers fabricating their life for fame. What he says he means, what he raps is from experience. He wants listeners to relate to him just as he relates to any artist he resonates with and with releases like “Both Ways” and “Killin Em,” he and the PintsMoneyGas team is achieving that and more. PMG King’s notoriety has been growing, and to build this much buzz from behind bars shows his grind and talent.

PMG King is going to take the PintsMoneyGas movement even further with the upcoming surprise release of his debut mixtape “From The Cell To The Booth” worked on with legends Trapaholics and DjRell. The music industry isn’t ready for what’s on the way. PMG King is only getting started. His first day out will be the day all hurdles fall and he becomes unstoppable.