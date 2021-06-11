Polo G Releases Triumphant ‘Hall of Fame’ Album

Today Chicago bred rapper Polo G has released his highly publicized new project Hall of Fame via Columbia Records. With his viral single, “Rapstar” earning the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100, it’s no surprise that this is one of the most hyped projects of 2021 so far. You have to say that it’s […]

Today Chicago bred rapper Polo G has released his highly publicized new project Hall of Fame via Columbia Records. With his viral single, “Rapstar” earning the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100, it’s no surprise that this is one of the most hyped projects of 2021 so far. You have to say that it’s a sign of the times when the lead single to 2021’s most popular rap song, “Rapstar” was birthed out a viral moment that got millions of views on IG and TikTok, but it works for Polo G and the fans love it.Collaborating with social media personality Einer Bankz the two took to Instagram to release a snippet of “Rapstar,” it found its way to TikTok and the rest is history.

From “Rockstar” to his epic song, “Gang Gang” with Lil Wayne this project his full of big features and songs that show the emotions behind battling drugs, the streets and living in a war torn city where few make it past the age of 21 due to gang violence. Polo G made it out and this is a snapshot of his story in its purest form.