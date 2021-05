Check out the new Polo G visual as he gets the assist from legendary Hollygrove rapper Lil Wayne – and boy did Wayne SNAP on this song. Midway through Wayne’s verse he pretty much cranks up the skill and punchlines just delivering an absolute assault of the track. Gang Gang will go down as one […]

Check out the new Polo G visual as he gets the assist from legendary Hollygrove rapper Lil Wayne – and boy did Wayne SNAP on this song. Midway through Wayne’s verse he pretty much cranks up the skill and punchlines just delivering an absolute assault of the track. Gang Gang will go down as one of Polo G’s biggest songs and there’s no question that Wayne helped in achieved that milestone.