Pop Smoke Returns With Posthumous Album ‘Faith’

Keeping the streets of NYC hot for yet another Summer, the LEGEND Pop Smoke has returned with more music via his new album Faith. While some of the reviews on this project are up and down due to various complaints about mixing levels and whether or not there should have been another Pop Smoke album right now – that doesn’t matter. The family said that it should come out and they obviously knew Pop Smoke the best.

That being said would Pop Smoke have recorded a joint with Kanye, Dua Lipa? Would it have sounded like this? Nobody has the answers, we are all just left picking up the pieces after such an amazing artist was taken from the world too early. If this helps the family find closure, so be it. RIP POP SMOKE! Enjoy below: