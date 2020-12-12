Popcaan Gets “Unruly” In New Video “Unda Dirt” Featuring Masicka And Tommy Lee

(AllHipHop Music)
With one of the most thrilling projects to arrive in the Dancehall and Reggae genres this year, and with over 100 million cumulative streams since its release, Popcaan’s FIXTAPE further cements his legacy as one of the foremost global superstars.
Today, he unveils the first video from the project for “UNDA DIRT” featuring Masicka and Tommy Lee. A sinister visual complete with black clad outfits, a priest, flames and a hearse to drive home the message, Popcaan is truly Unruly.
Peep the visuals:
