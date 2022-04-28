PREMIERE: Dizzy Wright unveils “Promoter” Music Video Featuring B-Real & Man Like Devin

Dizzy Wright checks in to debut a brand new video for his single “Promoter” featuring rap legend B-Real and Man Like Devin!

Dizzy Wright is one of the pioneers of stoner rap, which is exactly why his newest single and visual features the legendary B-Real of Cypress Hill. Premiered today exclusively on AllHipHop, “Promoter” is Dizzy Wright’s newest release, found on his most recent project Dizzyland in collaboration with DJ Hoppa.

Directed by Frankie Fire and Rook, the four-and-a-half-minute visual sees Dizzy getting picked up by seemingly a normal van, only to discover the ultimate hotbox in the back. Jampacked with joints and bong rips, the rapper is seen bringing the song to life in true Dizzy Wright form, even smoking on and shouting out his own weed brand, Dizzy OG.

Speaking on the visual, Dizzy states, “It’s been a while since I’ve been able to provide my fans with a concept music video, super happy with the outcome. This song is from a real approach, but I wanted to bring a comedic feel to the visual. Something that didn’t feed into the cliche stoner criticism while finding different ways to show my personality and humor. I want to always represent the stoner community the right way and B-Real and Man like Devin helped me accomplish that with this record. Legalize it EVERYWHERE!!!!!”

In addition to B-Real, the song also features Man Like Devin, who co-founded Los Angeles roots-reggae group The Expanders back in 1999. Watch above and celebrate 4/20 every day!

Dizzy is also on the road right now touring across the U.S. Check out his website for tickets. https://www.dizzywright.com/