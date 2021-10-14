PREMIERE: Down Special – “DAMNED (Feat. Chevy Woods)”

This signature sound in “DAMNED (feat. Chevy Woods)” is a mixture of tough 808 grooves that are juxtaposed against a bed of melancholic chords, laying a perfect base for down special and Chevy to spit their game.

Down Special premieres his anticipated debut song, “DAMNED (feat. Chevy Woods),” which blends pop, rap, and rock. The musician, songwriter, producer, and engineer has teamed up with one of Taylor Gang’s finest and most accomplished rappers, Chevy Woods, to attack a guitar and snappy 808 based beat. The track is hip hop at its core, but with an emotional twist about someone who has lost but all hope – or in other words is “damned.”

Pittsburgh’s own Chevy Woods has toured around the world and has been featured several times on tracks and performances with Wiz Khalifa, Snoop Dogg, A$AP Mob, Juicy J, among many others. The connection down special has with Chevy Woods isn’t random, he’s always been a fan since learning about Chevy through following Taylor Gang. The musician reached out, got lucky, and now the duo is making a statement together.

Prior to this release, Down Special was focused on honing his artistic abilities through releasing music under a couple of different aliases. Along with working as an intern at Pilot Creative Services, attending New York University’s Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music, and he used to teach guitar to kids in his hometown of Fairfax, VA. All aspects have molded down special’s signature sound that he showcases on “DAMNED.”

This signature sound in “DAMNED (feat. Chevy Woods)” is a mixture of tough 808 grooves that are juxtaposed against a bed of melancholic chords, laying a perfect base for down special and Chevy to spit their game. The track starts slowly then it smoothly transitions into the emotional and uniquely talented vocals of the verse. The chorus is very catchy, like a Max Martin or Dr. Luke tune, and Chevy’s verse brings a new more traditional hip-hop dynamic to the song. Both artists infuse various influences that, when together, make a song that looks to stand the test of time for down special.

