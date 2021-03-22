Premiere: Durgaveli – “Back Outside” (Produced by City the King)

(AllHipHop Music)
Queen’s femcee Durgaveli, by way of Bushwick Brooklyn, is a wordsmith whose wordplay and bar structure is nearly unmatched. This time she teams up, once again, with Brooklyn producer, City; a young prodigy whose discography speaks for itself. Together, they bring a refreshing sound that’s an ode to the city that raised them and also a representation of the melting pot that is New York City.
The bounce heavy production is met with Durgaveli’s aggressive delivery and City’s smooth flow on the beats. The video is a reminder of what pre-COVID life was, and what it could soon be once again.
While it’s hard to fathom that it’s been over a year since New York City has been impacted by this pandemic, and even as vaccines rollout, restrictions are being lifted, and the weather gets warmer, the boroughs will undoubtedly be “Back Outside.”