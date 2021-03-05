PREMIERE: June3rd Unleashes New Banger “POV”

(AllHipHop Music)
June3rd is here to take over the rap game. Hailing from Florida but based in Los Angeles, the rising star is best known for his raw melodies and aggressive lyricism, combining the genres of R&B and rap into one unique blend. Getting his start working with the talented Eric Bellinger, June exploded onto the scene with his debut single “Thirsty,” which currently hails over 3.1 million plays on SoundCloud alone and has kept the pressure on with stand-alone singles leading to today.
Now, he unleashes his newest single titled “POV,” premiered exclusively today in AllHipHop.
The upbeat banger, produced by Dream Addix, showcases June’s blunt lyrical style, holding fans over until his forthcoming debut project titled Jemeni—slated for a Summer 2021 release. After dropping his previous single “Wait 4 It,” June automatically knew he had to follow up with another banger that’ll make people get up and enjoy the moment.
Speaking on the record, June3rd states, “‘POV’ is that fun, sexy track that’s all about the moment. You don’t know what’ll happen, but you’re all in. If you’re for the vibes and good energy, this one’s for you. We need those feel-good tracks during these crazy times. I want fans to follow me on this journey to Jemeni, my debut project I’m working on. You can expect more good music for sure, I got more heat in the tuck!”