Premiere:  Loe Shimmy Drops Another Major Hit ‘Fallin’

A different flow on every track! Epic Pompano Beach rapper Loe Shimmy shares ‘Fallin’ – the new track is fire and shows off the artist’s mad skills. It’s all about Shimmy’s life, experiences, and what they want. It’s just as real as their previous bangers “Wake Em Up” and “Playboi Carti.” Shimmy keeps it short and sweet but doesn’t hold back on the realness, spitting bars like: “I’m sick of hustlin’ and causin’ trouble/ I’m tryna get rich like Roddy/ this chick says she’ll leave me, over my dead body,” in the chorus.

“Fallin” debuts alongside stunning visuals, directed by IWANTJUAN, in which Shimmy is depicted at night-time, completely in the zone, enjoying himself as he’s rapping. The overall production points out Loe Shimmy’s passion for sophisticated score and chill, smooth beats that don’t feel rushed (produced by VINCEMADETHEBEAT). An exciting new track, “Fallin’” belongs to the streak of songs that Shimmy has yet to reveal as a full-length album.

Speaking about his art in an interview, Shimmy said, “My inspiration was mainly me, my hunger, and to let everybody know how I’m feeling… to wake em up and to share my enthusiasm with the rest of the world so that maybe others can also be inspired and motivated to make a change.” He continued, saying that “My biggest influence right now is my family; they certainly keep me going and motivate me whenever possible.”

Shimmy is a young, talented rapper from Pompano Beach, Florida who has gained the support and collaborations of top artists such as Kodak Black (a release called ‘Bounty’ almost @ 1M views on YouTube) and many more – even a Drake co-sign. He’s been making music since he was a kid and grew up listening to Old School hits. He’s one of the hottest up-and-coming artists of his generation and can rap over any beat and adapt to any sound. Music is his way of expressing himself and his fans have big expectations for him, which he always exceeds.

With the support of major artists, Shimmy is definitely one to watch out for in the rap industry.

Check out the track here!