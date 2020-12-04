PREMIERE: Mikey Polo Taps Trippie Redd For “Baguette Spaghetti”

(AllHipHop Music)
Mikey Polo is in his own lane with his own style, pushing the Emo Gang movement any chance he can. Hailing from the DMV area, the rising star has been consistently dropping bangers for his growing fanbase, on the brink of breaking through from the underground to the mainstream.
Now after much anticipation, Mikey returns to unleash his newest single and visual for “Baguette Spaghetti” featuring Trippie Redd — premiered exclusively on AllHipHop. Given the two recording artists’ friendship and history, with Mikey coming up as part of Trippie’s 1400 Gang and even living together at one point, this collaboration is one for the books.
With Louieknows bringing the official music video to life, “Baguette Spaghetti” showcases Mikey’s versatility as he does way more than just sprinkle melodic sounds onto his signature emo sounds. of course, Trippie’s vocals effortless float over the hard-hitting beat, adding his flair to the already turnt up track.
Watch “Baguette Spaghetti” above and get inspired to flex your drip!