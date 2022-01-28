PREMIERE: New Jersey’s 90Rackss Unveils New single “Why Would I Lie”

90Rackss is a budding MC rising out of New Jersey with videos and singles hitting high marks in 2021. He continues his momentum by starting the new year with his newest release, a music video for “Why Would I Lie” featuring Sinn TTB. “Why Would I lie” features a similar drill vibe found in artist such as Kay Flock and B Lovee but with Rackss’s vision of drill music: raw and impulsive — an unburdened, electrifying take separating himself from the pack.

Directed by Wavechange, “Why Would I Like” marks the first release from 90Rackss with Sloppy Vinyl, a New Jersey-based independent label he signed with. The visual features 90 and his comrades in multiple scenes that demonstrate amazing effects and the natural Charisma the Newark-based rapper possesses.

90Rackss is one of one, which is a transparent street lyrical style that blends well with a unique sense of humor and gritty wordplay. Garnering hundreds of thousands of views and streams over the past year, Rackss is an artist who is on multiple radars worldwide.

A lyricist with a pure trap spirit and a good heart encapsulates who 90Rackss as a person, but he shows potential to be a future millionaire very soon with his hustler’s spirit. “Why Would I Lie” is available to stream on all platforms and the official video is on Youtube.