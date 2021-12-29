Premiere: O.O.A.K Hints at Musical Tour for 2022

O.O.A.K accomplished much more than most artists in his lane. Although the past couple of years were unprecedented

O.O.A.K (One of a Kind) knows that music unites people, and there’s something special about fans singing along to the lyrics you’ve created. He believes that being an artist is more than a platform but a mantle of responsibility requiring stewardship. As an artist, people look up to you and live by every word you say, regardless of whether you are aware of it or not.

At the end of January, O.O.A.K is lacing up to push some promising records for 2022. He says––

” I hope people can take from my platform. I want them to learn and know more about my mission with music. I believe music is powerful, and I want to channel my vision to listeners through my words and platform.”



O.O.A.K is committed to giving his audience sincere and authentic content. His lyricism is reflective, and his storytelling approach takes listeners on a profound journey of introspection and conviction.

While tapping into several creative avenues to push this much-anticipated release, it’s apparent that O.O.A.K accomplished much more than most artists in his lane. Although the past couple of years were unprecedented, O.O.A.K only leverages this past season to discipline his artistry and, like a chess player, strategize his next steps––it’s evident that 2022 will be one of his most fruitful endeavors to date.

