PREMIERE: Prince Party Debuts “RUNAWAY” Visual

(AllHipHop Music)
Prince Party is here to bless the females with the ultimate romantic ballad. Premiered today exclusively on AllHipHop, “Runaway” not only serves as his first release on the Young King Records label, but it’s a certified hit. Taking on 2021 head-on, the track will be the lead single from his forthcoming debut project, released at the end of Q1.
Born and raised in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Prince Party fell in love with the arts and music at a very young age. While his peers were playing sports, he was focused on writing songs and singing in the school choir. After years of hard work and grinding, he was introduced to the CEO of Young King Records last summer, who flew Party out to their studio in Atlanta to record.
Now teaming up with Grammy award-winning producer Needlz and producer Relly Mae, “Runaway” is proof that Party is only getting started.
Speaking on the record, Party states, “It means a lot for me to be the first artist to drop on the Young King Records label. Runaway is a hit record and I’m ready for what’s to come… 2021 is going to be crazy.”
Party is signed to Young King Records, owned by the father of YK Osiris, Chris Williams, with a distribution deal through EMPIRE.