Premiere: SMILEZ Drops His Brand New Single “Simp Walk”

Coming off his debut single “Head Shoulders,” and smash collaboration with 6ix9ine
“Charlie,” the smiley-faced, platinum-grilled, yellow-haired rapper, SMILEZ, continues to bounce a#### off their seat with the highly-anticipated follow-up single “Simp Walk.”
SMILEZ is more than a persona, he’s an entire hip-hop movement.
His vibrant wave of hard beats crash like a 30-foot wave onto a lyrical gold sand beach, leaving everyone around him smiling and twerking til it hurts.
SMILEZ is making big noise across the country, and has already toured with the best of the best, Juice WRLD, Lil Pump, and Trippie Redd across North America and he opened for 6ix9ine in Europe.
“Simp Walk” is SMILEZ’ way to honor the end of Women’s History Month, as the single and video premieres today on AllHipHop.
SMILEZ. Everything’s about to turn yellow.