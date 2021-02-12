PREMIERE: Zayzayy Unveils “Courtside” Music Video

(AllHipHop Music)
Zayzayy is here to make a name for himself in the rap game. Hailing from Detroit but now based in the DMV area, the rising star is best known for his authentic hood anthems injected with clever bars and standout melodic harmonies. His voice not only speaks on the pain that stems from his environment, but provides healing power for all those who listen.
Now, he returns to unleash the official music video for “Courtside,” a track from his most recent EP titled Start Of Forever. The emotional record is brought to life giving fans a new perspective, as Zayzayy is dripped out enjoying the life he truly worked hard for.
Zayzayy reveals “Courtside” is inspired by all the times he sat down and watched other people shine. He states, “I was waiting and praying on my time to shine. Now it’s here and it feels good!”
With the visual, he shows success does not come easy. Watch above and get motivated!