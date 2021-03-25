Presidentrj- “Speak On My Name” Ft. Otis Blvck

(AllHipHop Music)
Los Angeles based Hip Hop artist Presidentrj returned to the spotlight with his newest release “Speak On My Name.”
The single features fellow upcoming Hip Hop artist Otis Blvck on a verse, adding a unique dynamic to the overall vibe of the track.
Presidentrj delivers a melodic trap vibe, glued together with the hook. He uses a variety of flows and in-depth lyrics about his life to paint a picture of his hustle.
Listen to “Speak On My Name” above.
