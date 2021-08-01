Pretty Tony’s Journey onto The Music Scene

At this point in life, everyone thought they knew Tony was destined for the NBA courts. He was a star in the making, and it was only a matter of time before he joined the elite league.

Every success has a story, and Pretty Tony’s is no exception. He is one of the rising stars in the hip-hop industry showing great prominence to dominate the future. A former basketball player turned rapper, Tony shares one of the most exciting and inspirational journeys into the music industry.

Tony was born in May 1999 in Mississippi and grew up being led by his sport-minded parents. His parents were great basketball players back in their days in high school and college. His father was a basketball coach at Shaw High School, mentoring young basketball players. As anticipated, Tony grew up with an interest in sports and learning everything from his parents. At 5, Tony was already playing park commission baseball and football. These sports were his favorite until the 7thgrade, when he started playing basketball.

Tony got deep into basketball after joining Shaw High School in the Cleveland School District. His move was influenced by the desire to play for his dad and, more importantly, make him proud. True to his wishes, Tony had the best four years of his basketball life. He won the state championship title for two consecutive years, 2014 and 2015, and was a state runner-up in 2017.

An all-around student, Tony also excelled academically, winning a full basketball scholarship to the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. Like his high school years, Tony continued to shine on the basketball courts, becoming his dad’s legacy. He also pledged the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Incorporated, and his dad was allowed to pin him during initiation ceremonies.

At this point in life, everyone thought they knew Tony was destined for the NBA courts. He was a star in the making, and it was only a matter of time before he joined the elite league.

Unknown to many, Tony was a star in the making but for a different world. Though he liked playing the game, basketball was never his passion. He was doing it out of the family love to impress and make his parents proud. It was never his passion but had to do it for family.

His passion was deeply rooted in becoming a musician, notably a rapper. Tony was truly connected with the hip-hop world and dropped everything to do with basketball. He loved everything about music and was not ready to let anything hold him back.

As expected, his parents never welcomed the move but had no alternative other than to support him. It was time for them to support Tony’s true passion, and they did it wholeheartedly. Tony received the much-needed family support to launch a music career, and he did not disappoint them.

Today, Tony is ranked among the top raw hip-hop talents to have ever graced the industry. He is rapidly gaining popularity, and it’s a matter of time before he breaks through to the mainstream. His debut album, “Rich Tony”, which features several hip-hop artists, Rizzoo Rizzoo, Peso Peso, Sauce Walka, and Kenny Muney, is also doing very well. It has gained over 200K views on YouTube, with the numbers still rising.

Tony is definitely destined to dominate the US hip-hop industry. He is proof that passion supersedes everything else.