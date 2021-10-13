Promethaleann – Got the Drip (Official Music Video)

Brandon Stennis, known professionally as Promethaleann has 1M on TikTok for dancing, doing skits, being an entertainer, helping the community, and is an American rapper, producer, and songwriter. He is known for many of his singles with one being “I Got The Drip “. He Is A Chief Executive Officer of his own record label. His record […]

Brandon Stennis, known professionally as Promethaleann has 1M on TikTok for dancing, doing skits, being an entertainer, helping the community, and is an American rapper, producer, and songwriter. He is known for many of his singles with one being “I Got The Drip “. He Is A Chief Executive Officer of his own record label. His record label Is called PromethaCodeinEnt . He started this record label back in 2017. Promethaleann Is A very versatile and talented artist and has really come a long way from where he started. He makes music for the soul and also hype music to party to which is a plus if you like to wine down at time and also tun up.

Recent reviews state he has similar styles of many up-to-date artists. Artists from the name of Tay-K, Comethazine, LilUziVert, Chris Brown, Drake, And Xxxtentacion. He really has a diverse style. Coming from one of the most dangerous cities in the nation! E St.Louis / St. Louis Ranked #1 On Murder Rates In The Nation For 7 Years Straight. Not A Good Thing But You Can Definitely See Where His Roots Come From. Making his first Album “Promethatape” . It was well seen that he would be up next. He Has Dropped Series of New Hit Singles After That. And After That He Is Still Dropping Music With Different Styles As Well. He Has A Instagram @promethaleann his Record Label handle is @promethacodeinent

The artist’s music is on all platforms as well.

Contact Info/Social Media Platforms

Artist Name: Promethaleann

Name: Brandon Stennis

Title: Cheif Executive Officer

Company:PromethaCodeinEnt

Phone:9372676782

Email: Promethaleanmusic@gmail.com

Youtube: https://youtu.be/4z3PV2JYFC4

Website: http://www.promethaleann.news

Tiktok: https://vm.tiktok.com/ZM8NjrcG4/