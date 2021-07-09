Protoje Takes Vigilante Approach To Protect Women In Jamaica With “Self Defense” Visual

Unbeknownst to a vast majority of people stateside, in Jamaica specifically, there has seen an uprise in domestic violence, sexual abuse, and murder of young women. While law enforcement tries to get a grasp of the situation, Protoje is taking matters into his own hands with a vigilante approach, as seen in his newest visual that […]

Unbeknownst to a vast majority of people stateside, in Jamaica specifically, there has seen an uprise in domestic violence, sexual abuse, and murder of young women. While law enforcement tries to get a grasp of the situation, Protoje is taking matters into his own hands with a vigilante approach, as seen in his newest visual that tackles the domestic violence problems in his country.

“This is one of my favorite songs from the album and I decided to do a video for it because I feel like I wanted it to be almost like a declaration or call to attention regarding how we treat our women, especially as men. I wanted the story to be told from a woman’s perspective – and that’s how I linked up with the director, Rebecca. She’s an awesome storyteller & I think she did a great job with this video,” Protoje states.

At the end of the day, as men we need to respect our women and all people.