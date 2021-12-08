“PurpleHeart” by Army Wayne is Turning Heads in the Music Industry

Wayne Green, who goes by the stage name Army Wayne, has just released the most impactful album of his career. Army Wayne grew up in Kansas City, Missouri, and has been inspired by music ever since he was a young man. Wayne started writing his own music at the age of 7 and has been […]

Wayne Green, who goes by the stage name Army Wayne, has just released the most impactful album of his career. Army Wayne grew up in Kansas City, Missouri, and has been inspired by music ever since he was a young man. Wayne started writing his own music at the age of 7 and has been refining his craft ever since. To date, Army Wayne has released 7 projects which have earned him the reputation of being a lyrical genius.

“PurpleHeart” will be Army Wayne’s second project release thus far in 2021. Previously, he dropped “The Chase” which generated major numbers and gained attraction from several big players in the industry. In “PurpleHeart” Army Wayne tells the world about many major life circumstances that he has gone through and grown through. When you listen to this album you will gain a much clearer perspective on who Army Wayne truly is.

He intends on creating a sequel to “PurpleHeart” which has remained quiet until now. Currently, there have yet to be any released specifics on when that project will drop. As for now, you can listen to “Purpleheart” on all platforms. Army Wayne put his heart and soul into this project and there are multiple songs you are guaranteed to vibe with. This is just the beginning for Army Wayne so be sure to follow him on all platforms and get the specifics behind his next project.

