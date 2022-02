If Pusha T is rapping about coke when he turns 80 years old, we are here for it. After hearing his newest single, “Diet Coke,” we aren’t too convince King Push has put the lyrical pyrex down. Pusha T is a rap veteran but that doesn’t mean he’s not going to talk about the past with Menace. Known for that white flow that torched tracks until they were charcoal black, Pusha T blows this track off the glass for numbing face agent sure to make your ears ring. Produced by Kanye West and 88 Keys.