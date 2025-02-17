Q-Unique Teams Up With Former Korn Keyboardist For Boom Bap Anthem “It’s Not Over”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Q-Unique makes a powerful return with ‘It’s Not Over,’ merging Hip-Hop and classical music in an ill new art form.

Brooklyn-bred lyricist Q-Unique is making a triumphant return with his latest single, “It’s Not Over,” a collaboration with former Korn keyboardist Zac Baird that masterfully fuses classical musicianship with raw, unapologetic Hip-Hop. The track, released via Viper Records, finds Q-Unique reinvigorated, delivering sharp, observant punchlines over Baird’s hauntingly beautiful piano and upright bass arrangements.

The song’s creation stems from a pivotal moment in Q-Unique’s career, when he found himself at a crossroads, questioning whether to continue his journey in music. A crucial pep talk from Korn’s bassist, Fieldy, became the catalyst for his resurgence.

“One of my best friends, Fieldy, told me that what I did as Q-Unique was too important to bring to an end,” the rapper revealed. “This encouraged and reinvigorated me to start a brand-new chapter.”

That new chapter includes a bold sonic evolution, drawing influence from artists like Tyler, the Creator and Kendrick Lamar while staying rooted in his signature boom bap foundation. With Zac Baird’s classical training providing an eerie yet elegant backdrop and renowned producer Scot Stalone handling the mix and additional musical contributions, “It’s Not Over” captures a perfect balance between grit and sophistication.

Don’t call it a comeback. Q-Unique is proving that Hip-Hop’s core elements can continue evolving while keeping their essence intact.