Quavo Releases Weed Strain And Matching Clothing Line Called “Birkin”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Even when asked by TMZ why he decided on this new cannaventure and Quavo simply said, “We got tired of buying the girls Birkins, so we started smoking it, that’s all.”

Quavo knows a thing or two about having an expensive girlfriend. Huncho also knows that guys can cop better things with their money instead of handbags. Like weed. The Migos member had a very public split in 2021 with Saweetie, who told her female fans on “Back To The Streets” to drop their beaus if they weren’t copping them the ultra-expensive Hermés-created bags.

Maybe that was the inspiration for the new marijuana strain entitled “Birkins”, which is slated to be just as overly priced as the sought-after pocketbooks. Even when asked by TMZ why he decided on this new cannaventure and he simply said, “We got tired of buying the girls Birkins, so we started smoking it, that’s all.”

Huncho also joined forces with Awful Lot from Cough Syrup to have streetwear join the drop with the new flower. Quavo isn’t looking to be endorsed by the high-end bag brand, but he’ certainly plans on charging 420 smokers prices that rival the handbags. Is it affordable? “No, sir. No broke smoke. This will be the highest weed you ever smoked.”