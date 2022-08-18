Queens NY Continues to Breed Dope Artists Check Out Ya Boy Globe

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Ya Boy Globe has taken the summer to hit every music stage around, building the name and the brand.

Ozone Park, artist Ya Boy Globe came up listening to groups like Mobb Deep, and artists like Nas and Snoop Dogg which motivated him to get into the music industry.

Ya Boy Globe is an artist that is very versatile and can do almost anything he wants, like R&B, Rock, Soca and even Latin music. One would say his style is very simple yet sharp and clean which fits well with his image. An all-around jack of all trades.

