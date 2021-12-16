Question Is Making a Name for Himself as a Top Asian Artist

The music industry in the U.S has always been a close-knit space, difficult for any outsider to penetrate. Still, many talents have scaled their careers irrespective of their origin, race, and language. Musician Question is one example. Being Filipino, he has been storming the hip-hop scene in North America for quite a few years now. The young […]

The music industry in the U.S has always been a close-knit space, difficult for any outsider to penetrate. Still, many talents have scaled their careers irrespective of their origin, race, and language. Musician Question is one example. Being Filipino, he has been storming the hip-hop scene in North America for quite a few years now. The young artist is known for his two hit singles, “White Maserati” and “Alone,” which have been trending tracks on various digital platforms.

The story of Question begins in Toronto, Canada, where he grew up. From a very young age, Question was passionate about music. He started composing his own songs in 2007 in the basement of his parents’ house. Back then, his only companion was his younger brother. He loved creating music that gave him a sense of fulfillment about his natural skills. Gradually, he started chasing his passion as a career.

Now, after more than a decade of honing his craft, Question has two popular songs to his name that have earned over 100K views on YouTube and Spotify. His single titled “White Maserati” has blown up the internet for its unique mix of hip hop and R&B. Within a couple of weeks of its release, Question has got loads of positive reviews on his skills from music enthusiasts across the world. In this song, Question serenades his ex-girlfriend in perfectly auto-tuned melodies that are drenched in love and passion. It has a heavy bassline that perfectly complements the flowing lyrics to make anyone fall in love.

His next release, “Alone,” is another soul-soothing melody that wonderfully blends notes of hip-hop with the harmony of R&B. The song reflects the pain of a heartbroken lover who is struggling to overcome his loneliness. The question has mesmerized the audience with his mastery over rhythm and lyrics that transport them to another world. This is where his success lies as an artist. The question has managed to connect personally with the audience, evoking deep emotions through music.

Question creates music because he loves to. The rhythm, lyrics, and sound feel like ecstasy to him. This is where his purpose for becoming a musician lies. He wants his listeners to feel the same ecstasy he feels while creating the music. For Question, music is a feel-good factor that should uplift the listener’s mood at any time. He believes in delivering quality, original music. Over the years, Question has remained true to his craft and has been focused on honing it. This is evident from the whopping number of followers he has earned globally, mainly from Asia, Europe, and North America.

His road to success was not an easy one. As an Asian, Question initially struggled to navigate the music industry. He didn’t feel accepted at the beginning of his career, but that would not deter his spirit from accomplishing his goals. With time, Question realized that original talent always finds a place in the industry. Now he feels that the industry has become more tolerant and welcoming to the talent of different origins. As a Filipino artist, the issues he faced are no longer a hurdle to scale his career.

Currently, Question is busy rolling out some promising projects. He is also looking forward to enthralling audiences from different parts of the world by going on tour. Question hopes to live the dream of performing in front of a live audience someday.