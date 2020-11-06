Rah Swish & Dream Doll Team Up For Lovers Anthem “Watchu Like”

(AllHipHop Music)
Rapping with an infectious energy and a stark perspective of Brooklyn street life, Rah Swish is a prominent pillar of the city’s ascendant drill scene.
A close friend and associate of the late great Pop Smoke, he showed the world what he was capable of on WOO Forever, released earlier in 2020.
Populated by his rapidfire flows and wild ad-libs (“WOO”), WOO Forever proves that Rah Swish is more than capable of keeping the WOO alive.
The album is home to street hits like “Feel Like Pop,” “Tongue Out (Treeshin’ 2),” and “WOO Forever,” which has over 1 million combined streams. With appearances from Jay Gwuapo and Curly Savv, WOO Forever is available everywhere via WOO Entertainment/EMPIRE.