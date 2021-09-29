Raheem DeVaughn Covers The Beatles “Let It Be” For ‘Beatles Soul’ EP

As the music world prepares for the October 15th release of The Beatles“Let It Be” Box Set, Raheem DeVaughn aka The Love King of R&B has blessed us with a cover of the 1970 Beatles classic “Let It Be”, the title track to what has become infamous as ‘the breakup album.’ “Beatles Soul” is currently slated for a November release via Oro Music/Empire […]

“Beatles Soul” is currently slated for a November release via Oro Music/Empire and is expected to feature soul covers of other Beatles’ classics like “I Want You (She’s So Heavy)” and “Money.” Oro is keeping the remaining list of feature artists pretty close to the vest at press time but more is expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.



Three times Grammy Nominated, Raheem DeVaughn has kept audiences rapt with his uniquely smooth vocal stylings and swag since his 2005 debut album, The Love Experience.

Raheem’s self-proclaimed moniker, “R&B hippie neo soul Rockstar”, makes him the perfect artist to kick off the “Beatles Soul” project with and he is pretty excited about the release too.

“I’ve been fond of the Beatles Catalog & this conscious song “Let It Be” since childhood.” The accomplished singer tell us. “The lyrics give a gentle reminder that the world can still reflect beauty , love & peace”.

