Rahli And Kevin Gates Roam New Orleans In “Do Dirt Alone” Video

(AllHipHop Music)
Check out the new video from Rahli called “Do Dirt Alone” featuring Kevin Gates. The track, which was produced by DJ Kronic Beats while the visuals were directed by 2trillphil for Motion Family.
Rahli has a huge buzz and he has racked up millions of streams and views, by collaborating with the likes of Quando Rondo, Duke Deuce, and Mozzy. Now, the St. Louis rapper comes hard again with “Do Dirt Alone” with Kevin Gates, as they roam around the trenches of New Orleans in the video.
We ducked off we at the crib watching the news/We just laying back tryna see which goofy we done blew/And no this thumpa that I’m toting not the one I used/Put the Draco up cuz that b#### hot just let it cool/This s### might have you more than nodding Sally Su/White girl whip it, we be living life just wonderful/Take one of ours me and my guys got dirt to do ARs and Macs just big ol’ straps when we come through/My lil homie just hit me he said that he see yellow tape out there all on they set/S### I’m already hip that somebody got hit, I just wanna know who done got stretched