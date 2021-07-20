RAHTWOFIVE – Not Here 2 Lie 2 U feat. Tray Bank$

Rahtwofives is completing his new debut album called “The Come Thru” and features many hit artists including: Fat Joe, The Game, Trina, Bow Wow, and Busta Rhymes.

Rahtwofive is an American – Punjabi artist born and raised in Detroit MI. He moved to Los Angeles shortly after his 18th birthday to pursue his dream of being a music entertainer. There he spent years working with different producers and crafting his style and talent for songwriting.

Having an international background with his family and traveling to 20 countries as a child, he was very inspired by all cultures / languages and their unique music. Some of his favorite singers growing up were Michael Jackson, Billy Joel, Usher, Kanye West and Jassi Sidhu (Punjabi singer). He was also involved in many competitions as a part of a Punjabi dance team and also a hip hop dance team back in Detroit.

Currently, Rahtwofives is completing his new debut album called “The Come Thru” and features many hit artists including: Fat Joe, The Game, Trina, Bow Wow, and Busta Rhymes. When asked who he would like to work with in the future, he replied “The Weeknd, Drake, French Montana, Swae Lee, and Justin Bieber.”