Randyman Raises The Bar With “The Move”

From the combination of hard work & determination, the iconic rapper has successfully gained the attention of many

NOLA’s own Randyman’s single “The Move”, continues to grow stream count and gain more playlists, daily with increased writer’s blogging about him, his continued growth has surpassed the expectations of most.

Randyman’s beats and lyrics are unique. His producers are also professionals who do quality production. His expertise was born from his passion for listening to rap music. Randyman’s songs are pure genius, displaying the intuitive self and sharpness of the artist. He puts in the work to produce bewildering jams and has performed on many stages.

He is continuing to launch his own independent record label company to help upcoming artists achieve greatness in the near future, after establishing himself as one of the greats in New Orleans. Be sure to stay connected with Randyman and his company World Jam Music Group.

Stream Randyman on Spotify.

Follow Randyman on Instagram.

