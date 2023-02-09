Rap Label, KOTROF15 Records Releases “Memories” Feat. Kasinova The Don and Makaveli’s Very Own, Young Noble

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

With a mission to create music that will inspire and encourage positivity, KOTROF15 RECORDS enlists Kasinova The Don and Tupac affiliate, Young Noble for the single “Memories.”

Hip-hop has come a long way from its pioneering days, but in pursuit to become the top genre in music, it accomplished the title but lost the essence of what it was started to be. Filled with violence and immorality within most of its lyrics, KOTROF15 pronounced KOTROF one five set out to bring back the golden era of the rap game with his label, KOTROF15 Records. Already reaching global recognition, their songs hold depth and meaning as opposed to the norm of promiscuity and degrading stereotypes.

On February 14th, KOTROF15 Records is going to add another addition to its catalog of modern-day 90s hip-hop anthems. The song, “Memories” features Kasinova The Don and Young Noble of the legendary Tupac-founded group, The Outlawz. The track takes listeners back to times when lyrics and purpose mattered, inducing their minds into a romanticized track of melodies, bars, and substance.

Young Noble and Kasinova The Don act as the perfect duo to bring the track to life. Coming up in Newark, New Jersey, Antwan Garner aka Kasinova The Don moved to Atlanta, GA following his passion for hip-hop. Music is the rhythm of his soul, the medium through which his craft connects with listeners and impacts the world as his musical influence, Tupac.

KOTROF15’s KOTROF15 Records is rekindling the fires of hip-hop with a line-up of releases and collaborations that will stamp their name on the culture. With an album on the way, their single, “Memories” will hold fans over while they prepare upcoming masterpieces. “Memories” will be available on all audio streaming platforms along with visuals on all video streaming platforms at the arrival of Valentine’s Day.

Kasinova The Don Linktree:

https://linktr.ee/KasinovaTheDon

https://www.instagram.com/kotrof15_records_label/

Tiktok @kotrof15records