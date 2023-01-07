Rap Vet TRACEY LEE Remixes His Hit “Party Time”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Tracey Lee has worked with Biggie and Busta, but he’s back with a remix of one of his own hits.

Happy New Year! Rap vet Tracey Lee has already worked with Busta Rhymes, Kanye West and The Notorious B.I.G., but he is reprising one of his own shining moments with the release of “PARTY TIME XXV.” The song is gaining a lot of momentum and proves that the 40 and up crew still got something to say as Hip-Hop matures into a 50-year old culture.

The original “Party Time” its debut as the 1997 it single “The Theme (It’s Party Time)”, which landed on Billboard’s Top 100 for thirty-seven weeks. The hit song solidified the Howard graduate as a force. He went on to become a highly respected lawyer. As is the case with Hip-Hop, Tray Lee headed back to the mic time and time again.

Now, over 25 years later, “PARTY TIME XXV” is getting burn on Rock The Bells Radio and other DJ spots on and offline. And the video is co-directed by none other than Young Guru.

Check out the 1997 original.